RECORD editors present a selection of lighting projects from across the globe that were published in the pages of the magazine in 2020.

Aberdeeen Art Gallery by Hoskins Architects and Speirs Major

A $42-million addition to a Scottish institution maintains the luminous, airy ambiance of the late 19th-century granite building.

Photo © Gillian Hayes

Tamarindo by Stayner Architects

A dilapidated 1940s building becomes the first full-service, brick-and-mortar location of a popular Southern California food truck serving Mexican cuisine.

Photo © Liz Kuball, Courtesy Ketra

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse by Gensler/SHoP Architects and Office for Visual Interaction

A renovation of the former Quicken Loans Arena welcomes guests and passersby with a fresh take on the fan experience.

Photo courtesy Cleveland Cavaliers

The Opus by Omniyat by Zaha Hadid Architects and dpa lighting consultants

A hotel brings welcome volumetric diversion to the rigid linearity of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa district.

Photo © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Charles Library at Temple University by Snøhetta/Stantec Architecture and Tillotson Design Associates

A Brutalist building in Philadelphia is replaced with a bright and warm new space.

Photo © John Muggenborg

ISEC Pedistrian Crossing at Northeastern University by Payette and Arup

Giving off a soft glow at night, a sculptural weathering-steel structure connects a Boston institution's existing campus with its new academic center.