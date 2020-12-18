RECORD editors present a selection of lighting projects from across the globe that were published in the pages of the magazine in 2020.
Aberdeeen Art Gallery by Hoskins Architects and Speirs Major
A $42-million addition to a Scottish institution maintains the luminous, airy ambiance of the late 19th-century granite building.
Tamarindo by Stayner Architects
A dilapidated 1940s building becomes the first full-service, brick-and-mortar location of a popular Southern California food truck serving Mexican cuisine.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse by Gensler/SHoP Architects and Office for Visual Interaction
A renovation of the former Quicken Loans Arena welcomes guests and passersby with a fresh take on the fan experience.
The Opus by Omniyat by Zaha Hadid Architects and dpa lighting consultants
A hotel brings welcome volumetric diversion to the rigid linearity of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa district.
Charles Library at Temple University by Snøhetta/Stantec Architecture and Tillotson Design Associates
A Brutalist building in Philadelphia is replaced with a bright and warm new space.
ISEC Pedistrian Crossing at Northeastern University by Payette and Arup
Giving off a soft glow at night, a sculptural weathering-steel structure connects a Boston institution's existing campus with its new academic center.