RECORD editors present a selection of architectural interiors published in the magazine in 2020.

Barkow Leibinger Designs Set for Beethoven's 'Fidelio'

A Berlin-based firm's set design for an opera at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna shows how architecture enhances dramatic action.

Photo © Iwan Baan

Asset Restaurant by Bates Masi + Architects

Using refined materials, a New York firm elaborates on an urban theme for a repeat client's second restaurant in Manhattan.

Photo courtesy Bates + Masi Architects

Venture Lab Silicon Valley by Katagiri Architecture+Design and Kakizoe Architects

Two young Japanese firms shape the dynamic vision of a leading auto-parts maker.

Photo © Anna Nagai

CO-OP Ramen House by Marlon Blackwell Architects

A restaurant in Bentonville, Arkansas, uses a plain-spoken design language to put a new spin on the ramen bar.

Photo © Timothy Hursley

Kimpton Da An Hotel by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

A Shanghai-based firm employs a city’s humble milieu to create a modern oasis for a hotel in Taipei.

Photo © Pedro Pegenaute

One Embarcadero Center Lobby by Gensler

A luminous and fluid veil creates a vibrant new lobby in a John Portman building in San Francisco.