RECORD editors present a selection of architectural interiors published in the magazine in 2020.
Barkow Leibinger Designs Set for Beethoven's 'Fidelio'
A Berlin-based firm's set design for an opera at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna shows how architecture enhances dramatic action.
Asset Restaurant by Bates Masi + Architects
Using refined materials, a New York firm elaborates on an urban theme for a repeat client's second restaurant in Manhattan.
Venture Lab Silicon Valley by Katagiri Architecture+Design and Kakizoe Architects
Two young Japanese firms shape the dynamic vision of a leading auto-parts maker.
CO-OP Ramen House by Marlon Blackwell Architects
A restaurant in Bentonville, Arkansas, uses a plain-spoken design language to put a new spin on the ramen bar.
Kimpton Da An Hotel by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
A Shanghai-based firm employs a city’s humble milieu to create a modern oasis for a hotel in Taipei.
One Embarcadero Center Lobby by Gensler
A luminous and fluid veil creates a vibrant new lobby in a John Portman building in San Francisco.