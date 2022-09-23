✕

Since the first Aga Khan Awards for Architecture were given in 1977, the honors have sought not only to reward design excellence but also to recognize the impact that projects have on communities and the environment, in places with significant Muslim populations and culture. The awards, made every three years, carry a $1 million prize, shared among the architects and clients of the winning projects. The honored projects (a shortlist of which were announced in June) are scrupulously considered, with an international jury not judging a beauty contest from photographs but rather relying on detailed technical reports made by independent experts who visit every finalist project.

From among 463 nominations and 20 finalists, the six honored projects in 2022 are:

Urban River Spaces

Jhenaidah, Bangladesh.

A community-driven project, led by Co.Creation Architects, cleaned up a riverfront dump in a city of 250,000 people to improve the ecology of the waterway and creat public access to the river via stepped ghats and walkways, fashioned of brick and concrete by local masons.

View of one of Urban River Spaces's small ghats used by the inhabitants of the community of Shatbariya. The cylindrical structure adjoining the stairs is a changing room. Photo © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Asif Salman

Rohingya Refugee Response

Bangladesh

In the largest refugee camp in the world—where Rohingyas have fled genocide and violence in Myanmar—six lofty, sustainably-built structures shelter women and girls, and include space to make and sell handicrafts. Architects Rivzi Hassan, Khwaja Fatmi, and Saad Ben Mostafa worked with residents to construct the improvisational pavilions, that are simple yet imaginative, using such readily-available materials as bamboo and thatch.

1 2 The Safe Space for Rohingya Women and Girls, Camp 25, was designed with easily sourced, basic materials including woven bamboo, straw thatching and tarpaulin that would be less dangerous in the event of one of the regoin's frequent cyclones (1). The display centre in Camp 11 is accessed through a carefully designed tunnel-shaped entrance (2). Photo © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Asif Salman

Banyuwangi International Airport

Blimbingarsi, East Java, Indonesia

One thinks of a new international airport as an enormous, gleaming work of infrastructure, but this modest transit facility, serving 1100 passengers a day, instead connects to its locality, in the midst of rice paddies, in a hot climate. Designed by the architect andramatin, the twin, open-air structures (for arrivals and departures) are inspired by vernacular houses, using wood details, in the grass-covered roofs, that filter light, with deep overhangs for shade. The design incorporates water features and greenery to blur the distinction between inside and out.

Banyuwangi International Airport offers a contemporary interpretation of vernacular design principles. Photo © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Mario Wibowo