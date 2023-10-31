✕

On Friday October 27th, RECORD celebrated the 10th year of its Women in Architecture Design Leadership Awards in Manhattan. This year’s honorees mingled with family, friends, and colleagues, as well as former Women in Architecture honorees, among them Carol Ross Barney, Anabelle Selldorf, Liz Diller, Jing Liu, and AIA President-Elect Kimberly Dowdell. Cathleen McGuigan, who developed the awards program during her tenure as editor in chief of the magazine, presided over the anniversary celebration. This year’s jury—which included past awardees Stella Betts, Claire Weisz, and Julie Eizenberg, as well as architect Mark Gardner and critic Christopher Hawthorne—dispensed with the typical award categories. This was appropriate, McGuigan noted, as this year’s honored group of women, though each embodying the fundamental ethos of serving the community through design, “defied categorization.” Each 2023 honoree got the opportunity to speak briefly about their path into the field and the principles driving their practice forward, before accepting their award.

Previous honoree and 2023 jury member Julie Eizenberg (left) and 2022 honoree Carol Ross Barney (right). Photo by Laura Stiles, © Architectural Record

Anne Marie Duvall Decker, of Jackson, Mississippi–based Duvall Decker, accepted the first award of the night. The architect, with her husband Roy Decker, founded the firm 25 years ago based on their shared belief that “all architecture is public work.” Motivated by both the blight and beauty of Jackson, what she called “the coexistence of the horrible and the heroic,” the couple has dedicated their practice to public-facing projects that address social and economic inequities at a variety of scales—their transitional housing project at Baddour Center, a residential community in northwest Mississippi for adults with intellectual disabilities, is featured in the October issue of RECORD. “Architecture shouldn’t be practiced as a conceit,” said Duvall Decker, “But as a privilege and responsibility in itself, and as a radical act of service.”

Former leader of the Architectural League of New York Rosalie Genevro, who stepped down from the position in June, took the podium next. According to Genevro, her interest in architecture stemmed from her childhood in Southern California, where she observed sprawling developments that lacked attention to quality or human needs. “I saw the possibility of architecture as a vehicle for embodying service, creative expression, and community,” she said. Genevro stressed in her speech the importance of finding social and cultural alternatives to growth, saying, “We need to consider not just what and where we build, but why.”