Architectural RECORD's 2023 Innovation Conference is just around the bend, taking place on October 26 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. Themed “Next Generation,” the gathering will bring together key figures shaping the built environment today and into the future with a focus on a cohort of designers coming into their own in this period—designing important cultural buildings and creative models for housing, spearheading alternative approaches to sustainability, and establishing new pedagogies. Nine speakers—including five duos—will present as part of the full-day program. In total, attendees can earn 9 AIA LU/HSW—over half of the required annual CE credits—while those who attend select sessions virtually through the Broadcasting Live program can earn 3 AIA LU/HSW.

Following a breakfast sponsored CEU session, the 2023 Innovation Conference’s kickoff presenter will be Joshua Ramus, founding principal of New York–based REX, whose Perelman Performing Arts Center opened just last month at the World Trade Center—practically a neighbor to the conference’s Kevin Roche–designed host venue in Lower Manhattan. The Perelman Center is one of three projects that Ramus will discuss in his session, entitled “Rethinking Flexibility,” along with the Dee and Charles Wyly Theater in Dallas and Brown University’s Lindemann Performing Arts Center, the latter of which will be inaugurated this coming weekend and is a featured project in RECORD’s forthcoming November issue.

2023 Innovation speakers pictured clockwise from top left: Catherine De Wolf, Olayinka Dosekun-Adjei, Stella Betts and David Leven, José Toral and Marta Peris, Nathan Rich and Miriam Peterson, Andrés Jaque, Joshua Ramus.

Later in the morning, the founding partners of two fellow New York–based practices will present their respective sessions: David Leven and Stella Betts of LEVENBETTS, whose East Flatbush Library in Brooklyn is a featured project in this month’s issue of RECORD, and Miriam Peterson and Nathan Rich of Peterson Rich Office (PRO). Another New York-based architect presenting at Innovation is Andrés Jaque, dean of the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation (GSAPP) and founder of Office of Political Innovation, an architectural practice whose Colegia Reggio, a private school in Madrid, appeared in the January 2023 issue of RECORD.

Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu (left) and Roberto de Leon and Ross Primmer.

In addition to the leaders of firms based—or partially based—in New York, numerous featured Innovation speakers practice and teach in locales farther afield, including Catherine De Wolf, Professor and Chair of Circular Engineering for Architecture at ETH Zurich in Switzerland; Marta Peris + José Toral, founding partners of Catalan practice Peris+Toral Arquitectes, whose Borrassà, a social housing project in Barcelona, is RECORD’s October cover project; Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu, founding partners of Shanghai-based Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, a 2023 RECORD Interiors winner for Ms MIN; and Olayinka Dosekun-Adjei, cofounder and creative director of Lagos, Nigera-based Studio Contra, which was selected by the editors of RECORD as a 2023 Design Vanguard firm. A former Design Vanguard winner (2010) hailing from closer to home is Louisville-based de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop, whose founding principals, Roberto de Leon and Ross Primmer, will lead a session on “Material Imprecision.” (LEVENBETTS, PRO, Neri&Hu, and Jacque are all also previous Design Vanguard recipients.)

Further information about the 2023 Innovation Conference, including a breakdown of the full program and registration details, can be found here. This year’s conference offers a marked decrease in registration fees compared to years past. A limited number of students enrolled in architecture programs can also secure free admission by emailing Alex Bachrach at bachracha@bnpmedia.com for more information.

We’ll see you on the 26th!