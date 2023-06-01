This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
RECORD's selection of this year's top emerging firms
June 1, 2023
Since 2000, the editors of Architectural Record have annually honored 10 leading young firms with the Design Vanguard award. This year’s emerging practices from across the U.S., Mexico, Germany, China, Japan, Nigeria, and Australia—each advancing issues of form, construction, sustainability, and community engagement—represent the promise of the next generation of architects.
