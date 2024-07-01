Just in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, RECORD gets sporty this July with a survey of new—and revamped—athletic facilities. They include a community aquatic center in sprawling (and often sweltering) Western Sydney; an ice rink–anchored sports hall built from mass timber in the Swedish city of Gothenburg; a flood-resilient riverside tennis facility for Columbia University in Upper Manhattan; and the revitalized Madrid home of one of Europe’s top professional soccer clubs.