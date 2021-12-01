In this collection, RECORD showcases new cultural buildings, including several museums, a performance space, and one novel typology: a publicly accessible art storage facility. The projects below—located in San Diego, Hong Kong, Tehran, and beyond—represent a wide array of aesthetic expressions, from a craggy boulder-shaped volume in the mountains near Beijing to an exquisitely detailed temple-like box in Zurich. These buildings for the arts, by Herzog & de Meuron, MRDV, and OPEN Architecture, among others, thoughtfully consider their surroundings while advancing the missions of the institutions they house.