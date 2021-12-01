In this collection, RECORD showcases new cultural buildings, including several museums, a performance space, and one novel typology: a publicly accessible art storage facility. The projects below—located in San Diego, Hong Kong, Tehran, and beyond—represent a wide array of aesthetic expressions, from a craggy boulder-shaped volume in the mountains near Beijing to an exquisitely detailed temple-like box in Zurich. These buildings for the arts, by Herzog & de Meuron, MRDV, and OPEN Architecture, among others, thoughtfully consider their surroundings while advancing the missions of the institutions they house.
Cultural Buildings 2021
December 1, 2021
No Comments
SELECT AN ARTICLE TO READ MORE