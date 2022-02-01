Credits: 1 AIA LU/HSW; 1 AIBD P-CE; 0.1 IACET CEU

May qualify for learning hours through most Canadian architectural associations

The webinar will be presented by MKA's Ron Klemencic, who conceived the ideas for these innovations and has employed them in projects around the country. Joining him will be representatives from Schuff Steel, Brett Manning, SE, Vice President of Engineering, and David P. Wright, Director of Preconstruction, who will present the perspective of the erector who has constructed buildings that feature these designs.