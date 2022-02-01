This month, RECORD highlights inventive renovations and expansions at MIT and Yale, as well as sensitive restorations of both a historic landmark in Italy and a quirky 1960s house in Carmel, plus transformative adaptive reuse projects in Russia and France. All of these projects, involving architects such as Renzo Piano Building Workshop, SO — IL , Kennedy & Violich Architecture, explore remarkable approaches to preservation reflecting the latest thinking in technology, design, and sustainability.
SELECT AN ARTICLE TO READ MORE