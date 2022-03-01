This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This month Record features a range of civic projects that includes libraries by Adjaye Associates and NADAAA, a public service building in Minneapolis by Henning Larsen with MSR Design, a nature center at the beach by nARCHITECTS, an arts incubator in New Haven by Deborah Berke Partners, and a YMCA in the Bronx by Marvel.