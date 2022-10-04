✕

Last week, the Indiana-based Exhibit Columbus organization announced the artists, architects, and landscape architects who have won the 2022–23 J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize. Under the theme, Public by Design, each winner will be paired with an institution in Columbus to create an installation as part of an exhibition, opening in August 2023, intended to reinvigorate local and visitor interaction with public spaces throughout the city.

Downtown alley space off of Washington Street, City of Columbus Department of Public Works. Photo © Hadley Fruits for Landmark Columbus Foundation

The prize, given every two years, was begun in 2016 to honor the legacy of J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller, the patrons who commissioned many of the best 20th century American architects to design civic buildings throughout Columbus.

This year’s recipients include Tatiana Bilbao Estudio of Mexico City, who will partner with the Bartholomew County Public Library and focus on the I.M. Pei-designed Cleo Rogers Memorial Library Plaza (1971), which prominently features a Henry Moore bronze sculpture.