The New York City chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIANY) has announced the 2025 winners of its annual Design Awards. The 23 projects were selected by an independent jury of seven AIANY members and New York-based architects, including Anna Dyson, founding director of the Yale Center for Ecosystems + Architecture; Michael Guthrie, principal of INFORM Studio; Lucas ter Hall, co-founder of Studio RAP; Stacy Passmore, co-founder and principal of Superbloom; Brian Phillips,founding Principal of ISA; Troy Schaum, principal of Schaum Architects and associate professor at Rice University; and Melodie Yashar, vice president of architecture and building performance with ICON and professor at the ArtCenter College of Design.

Awards were conferred in four categories: Architecture, Interiors, Projects, and Urban Design. Each winning project, granted either an Honor, Merit, or Citation, was chosen for “design quality, response to its context and community, program resolution, innovation, thoughtfulness, and technique,” according to an AIANY press release.

While practitioners were New York-based, the winning projects—many of them featured by RECORD—encircle the globe: from Studio Gang’s expansion of Kresge College at the University of California, Santa Cruz to RUR Architecture's Kaohsiung Port Terminal in Taiwan, which won the highest award of Best in Competition. Many projects located within the five boroughs, in a diversity of scale, were recognized, including Only If’s Narrow House in Brooklyn, and CookFox’s ambitious transformation of St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan into a new Google headquarters.

Below is a list of the 17 recognized projects in the Architecture category, followed by the winners in Interiors, Projects, and Urban Design. You can learn more about each winner here.  

Best in Competition 

Kaohsiung Port Terminal | RUR Architecture | Taiwan
Kaohsiung Port Terminal.

Kaohsiung Port Terminal. Photo © Iwan Baan

Honor 

Cast Iron House | Shigeru Ban Architects | New York
Cast Iron House.

Cast Iron House. Photo © Michael Moran

Portland International Airport | ZGF Architects | Portland, Oregon
Portland International Airport

Portland International Airport. Photo © Ema Peter

Vesterheim Commons | Snøhetta | Decorah, Iowa
Vesterheim Commons

Vesterheim Commons. Photo © Michael Grimm

Merit 

The Church | Skolnick Architecture + Design Partnership | Sag Harbor, New York
The Church

The Church. Photo © Scott Frances

Equatorial School of Architecture | Campus Design Innovations Group | Singapore

Equatorial School of Architecture

Equatorial School of Architecture. Photo © Alan Karchmer

Kresge College Expansion at the University of California, Santa Cruz | Studio Gang
Kresge College Expansion.

Kresge College Expansion. Photo © Jason O'Rear

The Lindemann Performing Arts Center at Brown University | REX | Providence, Rhode Island
Lindemann Performing Arts Center.

Lindemann Performing Arts Center. Photo © Iwan Baan

Narrow House | Only If Architecture | Brooklyn, New York
Narrow House.

Narrow House. Photo © Iwan Baan

Pink House | Roger Ferris + Partners | Sagaponack, New York
Pink House

Pink House. Photo © Chris Cooper

Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center | Atelier Xi | Shenzhen, China
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center

Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center. Photo © Chao Zhang

University of Toronto Schwartz Reisman Innovation Campus | Weiss/Manfredi
University of Toronto Schwartz Reisman Innovation Campus

University of Toronto Schwartz Reisman Innovation Campus. Photo © Albert Vecerka

Citation for Adaptive Mixed-Use Housing

Allen Apartments | Adam Sokol Architecture Practice | Buffalo, New York
Allen Apartments.

Allen Apartments. Photo © Alexander Severin

Citation for Affordable Housing 

Casa Celina | Magnusson Architecture and Planning | Bronx, New York
Casa Celina.

Casa Celina. Photo © David Sundberg/Esto

Citation for Resilience and Community Impact 

Far Rockaway Library | Snohetta | Queens, New York
Far Rockaway Library.

Far Rockaway Library. Photo © Alan Karchmer

Citation for Innovation in Preservation 

Palace Theatre | PBDW Architects | New York
Palace Theatre

Palace Theatre. Photo © Francis Dzikowski

Citation for Biodiversity

St. John’s Terminal | CookFox Architects with Gensler | New York
St. John’s Terminal.

St John's Terminal. Photo courtesy Google

Recognized projects in other categories include:

Interiors
  • Manhattan Pet Adoption Center | Studio Joseph | New York
  • Rockefeller Center Rink Level Public Concourse | INC Architecture & Design | New York
  • West Village Townhouse | JG Neukomm Architecture | New York 
Projects
  • Biogenic House Sections | LTL Architects

Urban Design