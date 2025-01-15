The New York City chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIANY) has announced the 2025 winners of its annual Design Awards. The 23 projects were selected by an independent jury of seven AIANY members and New York-based architects, including Anna Dyson, founding director of the Yale Center for Ecosystems + Architecture; Michael Guthrie, principal of INFORM Studio; Lucas ter Hall, co-founder of Studio RAP; Stacy Passmore, co-founder and principal of Superbloom; Brian Phillips,founding Principal of ISA; Troy Schaum, principal of Schaum Architects and associate professor at Rice University; and Melodie Yashar, vice president of architecture and building performance with ICON and professor at the ArtCenter College of Design.
Awards were conferred in four categories: Architecture, Interiors, Projects, and Urban Design. Each winning project, granted either an Honor, Merit, or Citation, was chosen for “design quality, response to its context and community, program resolution, innovation, thoughtfulness, and technique,” according to an AIANY press release.
While practitioners were New York-based, the winning projects—many of them featured by RECORD—encircle the globe: from Studio Gang’s expansion of Kresge College at the University of California, Santa Cruz to RUR Architecture's Kaohsiung Port Terminal in Taiwan, which won the highest award of Best in Competition. Many projects located within the five boroughs, in a diversity of scale, were recognized, including Only If’s Narrow House in Brooklyn, and CookFox’s ambitious transformation of St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan into a new Google headquarters.
Below is a list of the 17 recognized projects in the Architecture category, followed by the winners in Interiors, Projects, and Urban Design. You can learn more about each winner here.
Best in CompetitionKaohsiung Port Terminal | RUR Architecture | Taiwan
Kaohsiung Port Terminal. Photo © Iwan Baan
HonorCast Iron House | Shigeru Ban Architects | New York
Cast Iron House. Photo © Michael Moran
Portland International Airport. Photo © Ema Peter
Vesterheim Commons. Photo © Michael Grimm
MeritThe Church | Skolnick Architecture + Design Partnership | Sag Harbor, New York
The Church. Photo © Scott Frances
Equatorial School of Architecture | Campus Design Innovations Group | Singapore
Equatorial School of Architecture. Photo © Alan Karchmer
Kresge College Expansion. Photo © Jason O'Rear
Lindemann Performing Arts Center. Photo © Iwan Baan
Narrow House. Photo © Iwan Baan
Pink House. Photo © Chris Cooper
Qiaochengbei Park Visitor Center. Photo © Chao Zhang
University of Toronto Schwartz Reisman Innovation Campus. Photo © Albert Vecerka
Citation for Adaptive Mixed-Use HousingAllen Apartments | Adam Sokol Architecture Practice | Buffalo, New York
Allen Apartments. Photo © Alexander Severin
Citation for Affordable HousingCasa Celina | Magnusson Architecture and Planning | Bronx, New York
Casa Celina. Photo © David Sundberg/Esto
Citation for Resilience and Community ImpactFar Rockaway Library | Snohetta | Queens, New York
Far Rockaway Library. Photo © Alan Karchmer
Citation for Innovation in PreservationPalace Theatre | PBDW Architects | New York
Palace Theatre. Photo © Francis Dzikowski
Citation for BiodiversitySt. John’s Terminal | CookFox Architects with Gensler | New York
St John's Terminal. Photo courtesy Google
Recognized projects in other categories include:Interiors
-
Manhattan Pet Adoption Center | Studio Joseph | New York
-
Rockefeller Center Rink Level Public Concourse | INC Architecture & Design | New York
-
West Village Townhouse | JG Neukomm Architecture | New York
- Biogenic House Sections | LTL Architects
Urban Design
- Blanton Museum of Art | Snøhetta and Architexas | Austin, Texas
- Tom Lee Park | Studio Gang | Memphis
Post a comment to this article
Report Abusive Comment