The New York City chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIANY) has announced the 2025 winners of its annual Design Awards. The 23 projects were selected by an independent jury of seven AIANY members and New York-based architects, including Anna Dyson, founding director of the Yale Center for Ecosystems + Architecture; Michael Guthrie, principal of INFORM Studio; Lucas ter Hall, co-founder of Studio RAP; Stacy Passmore, co-founder and principal of Superbloom; Brian Phillips,founding Principal of ISA; Troy Schaum, principal of Schaum Architects and associate professor at Rice University; and Melodie Yashar, vice president of architecture and building performance with ICON and professor at the ArtCenter College of Design.

Awards were conferred in four categories: Architecture, Interiors, Projects, and Urban Design. Each winning project, granted either an Honor, Merit, or Citation, was chosen for “design quality, response to its context and community, program resolution, innovation, thoughtfulness, and technique,” according to an AIANY press release.

While practitioners were New York-based, the winning projects—many of them featured by RECORD—encircle the globe: from Studio Gang’s expansion of Kresge College at the University of California, Santa Cruz to RUR Architecture's Kaohsiung Port Terminal in Taiwan, which won the highest award of Best in Competition. Many projects located within the five boroughs, in a diversity of scale, were recognized, including Only If’s Narrow House in Brooklyn, and CookFox’s ambitious transformation of St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan into a new Google headquarters.

Below is a list of the 17 recognized projects in the Architecture category, followed by the winners in Interiors, Projects, and Urban Design. You can learn more about each winner here.

Best in Competition

Kaohsiung Port Terminal | RUR Architecture | Taiwan

Kaohsiung Port Terminal. Photo © Iwan Baan

Honor

Cast Iron House

| Shigeru Ban Architects | New York

Cast Iron House. Photo © Michael Moran

Portland International Airport

| ZGF Architects | Portland, Oregon

Portland International Airport. Photo © Ema Peter

Vesterheim Commons |

Snøhetta

| Decorah, Iowa

Vesterheim Commons. Photo © Michael Grimm

Merit

The Church

| Skolnick Architecture + Design Partnership | Sag Harbor, New York

The Church. Photo © Scott Frances

Equatorial School of Architecture | Campus Design Innovations Group | Singapore

Equatorial School of Architecture. Photo © Alan Karchmer