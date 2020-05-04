Design Vanguard

Design Vanguard 2020

Design Vanguard 2020

House in Matanzas by Cristián Izquierdo. Photo © Roland Halbe

May 4, 2020
KEYWORDS architecture firms
Reprints
No Comments

RECORD’s annual honors highlight 10 emerging practices from around the globe.

AR Subscribe

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article

The latest news and information

#1 Source for Architectural Design, News and Products

Join Record Premium