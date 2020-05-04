Design Vanguard 2020

Credits: 1 AIA LU/HSW; 1 AIBD P-CE; 0.1 IACET CEU

May qualify for learning hours through most Canadian architectural associations

The informed specification of ceiling systems can contribute to high speech intelligibility, minimal noise, a naturally lit environment, and good air quality. This leads to better behavior and an enhanced learning process. This course demonstrates the importance of ceiling systems to a high-performing school, and therefore to the development of high-performing students, and to the well-being of educators and administrators.