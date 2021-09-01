Cities tend to evolve organically, shifting with the forces of the market and the movement of people. But after 18 months of pandemic, and a renewed reckoning of the racial and social inequities of urban life, the call has grown louder to rethink our cities, and to close the widening gaps in access to good education, decent housing and health care, and job opportunities. In the articles below, you will hear from scholars, architects, and critics about some of the ways, large and small, to revitalize the urban realm.